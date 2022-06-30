Andhra Pradesh tops in the Ease of Doing Business with a score of 97.79

Andhra Pradesh has topped the Business Reform Action Plan 2020 Rankings in the Ease Of Doing Business. While the Centre announced seven states among the top achievers, Andhra Pradesh stood first in the country followed by the states of Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Punjab, Telangana and Tamil Nadu along.



The Centre has ranked the states in all 4 categories. AP stood first with a score of 97.89 percent followed by Gujarat with a score of 97.77 percent, Telangana 94.86 percent, Tamil Nadu's 96.97 percent. As never before, this time the centre has taken up this ranking process with new procedures. Feedback was collected from 10,200 investors and stakeholders. In all the fields, the decisions of CM Jagan's government have been positive.

The second list includes Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh with a score of 80-90 percent. Also, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Jharkhand, Kerala, Rajasthan and West Bengal are in the third list with a score of 50 to 80 percent. Delhi, Bihar and other Union Territories scored below 50 percent.

The Centre has been announcing these rankings since 2015. Originally, these rankings were to be announced every year but it seems that it has been postponed due to outbreak of Coronavirus.