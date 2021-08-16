Andhra Pradesh: Two dead and one injured as car hits a two-wheeler in Mandasa

In a fatal road accident, Yalamala Kiran (35) and Maddi Jasmini (8) were killed in a road accident on the Mandasa Mandal Kottapalli National Highway on Sunday and one was seriously injured. According to police, Yalamala Kiran, 35, of Bhairipuram village in Kaviti mandal, Maddi Vishnupriya of Bellupada village in Ichchapuram mandal and her daughter Jasmini were traveling on a scooty from Palasa to Ichchapuram.

They were traveling on the Kottapalli National Highway when a car with registration number OD02BN8282 heading towards Aska Road in Odisha from Simhachalam hit the Scooty.



This has caused the three who were traveling on the Scooty to fly off the road. Kiran died on the spot after sustaining a severe head injury. Vishnupriya and Jasmine were seriously injured. Locals rushed the injured to the Palasa Community Health Center where the baby Jasmini died. Vishnupriya was shifted to RIMS in Srikakulam as his condition was critical.



Mandasa SI Kota Venkatesh who went to the spot and registered the case had said the incident was being investigated. Five Odisha residents were killed when a car belonging to Odisha fell into a culvert at the same place last year. Locals are calling for the area to be identified as a danger zone and warnings to be issued in the event of a series of accidents.