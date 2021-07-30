Andhra Pradesh: Two dead bodies found in a house in Tadepalli, case filed over the mysterious death

Two bodies were found in a suspicious condition in a house in Tadepalli of Guntur district after the locals complained to VRO that an unbearable smell coming from a petal shed on the canal embankment near the old ESI hospital at Undavalli junction. Police who arrived at the scene with VRO's complaint broke down the door and were shocked to see corpses of male and female were lying on the bed. Both are thought to have died a week ago, however, no evidence for the cause of death was found.



Meanwhile, hundreds of movie CDs, a VCR, a tab, mobiles with SIMs removed, books on astrology were found in the Almari but the names of the people and other details were not found. A cement goth wrapped in Almari was found in it. The owner of the house who stays in Sitanagaram said the couple had been staying in the house for the past ten years. It appears that the house was purchased through a mediator and no relevant info was found on this topic. Moreover, the electricity bills and tax documents related to the house are still in Shiva Rao's name who is not available when police tried to reach him.

The locals said that the couple had been staying in the home for ten years and had not spoken to anyone. They suspected that the deceased has a fascination with astrology and raised doubts as to whether he committed suicide on a superstitious backdrop or was murdered. Police have registered a case of suspicious death following a VRO complaint.