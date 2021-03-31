Andhra Pradesh: Vaccine drive makes blood banks go dry

Visakhapatnam/Amaravati/Ongole: Covid-19 has not only impacted the economy but is also likely to cast its shadow on the blood donation in the State as the Centre would be widening the umbrella of Covid vaccine to those below 45 from April 1.

According to BVS Kumar, State Co-ordinator, Blood Bank, Indian Red Cross Society, most of the blood donors are below 45 years of age consisting of people in the age group of 20 to 40. Most of them are sportsmen, volunteers, employees, students, police personnel and others who come forward to donate blood.

So far, the Covid vaccine is administered to those who are above 60 years of age and people above 45 years with comorbidities. But the blood banks fear that once people below 45 start taking the vaccine, the banks will face problems. The National Blood Transfusion Council (NBTS) has directed all blood banks that they should not receive blood from a person for the next 28 days after taking the booster shot for Covid-19.

Kumar said that they receive about 250 units of blood daily in the State. "Only a few people above 45 years who volunteer to donate blood either walk-in or go to blood donation camps. Once those below 45 start taking the vaccine there is a possibility of about 10 per cent to 15 per cent fall in the number of donors," he said.

Medical Officer at IRCS Prakasam district unit, Dr Shami Kasturi, said that they turned down five persons following the instructions of the NBTC. She said that motivating the youth for blood donation is the solution to address the needy situation. The Andhra Pradesh State AIDS Control Society (APSACS) has directed blood banks to conduct blood donation camps every Tuesday to keep the stocks of all groups of blood available, but apart from the regular donors, new people were not coming forward due to the fear of Covid.

Explaining the reason behind the NBTC issuing such guidelines, doctors told The Hans India that while combating post-vaccination effects is one part of the challenge, the vaccine consists of components that help stimulate the immune response to vaccine antigens.

"It takes a while to respond to the foreign substances that enter our body through the vaccine. That is the reason why it is not advisable to donate blood during that period. Though reactions are specific to an individual's immune response to the vaccine, it is better not to donate blood till the safe window period concludes after taking the second dose of Covid vaccine," explains Maturi Srinivas, Covid nodal officer of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

Blood bank operators said they will check with the donors and ensure that they crossed the deferral period before collecting the blood.

An awareness campaign using social media and blood donation association representatives highlighting the NBTC guidelines is taken up.