Live
- The first faculty from India to feature in ‘Poets and Quants Best 40 under 40 MBA Professors 2023’ worldwide
- Telangana decennial celebrations: KCR turned the face of the ponds in ten years, says KTR
- Hyderabad Girl commits suicide, Black magic suspected
- How to start a career in hospitality management
- Banks to issue Rupay prepaid forex cards: RBI
- Is Megha Akash getting married?
- Telangana Formation Day Celebrations at CPO
- RU PAY to be Internatioanalised
- Man In Mumbai Killed And Choped His Live-In Partner's Body Into Pieces
- Official Announcement: Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Set to Get Engaged Tomorrow
YSRCP leader Ganta Padmasri elected as West Godavari ZP chairperson
Highlights
The election of the Zilla Parishad Chairman of the erstwhile West Godavari district will be held today.
YSRCP leader Ganta Padmasri was unanimously elected as the Chairperson of the erstwhile West Godavari Zilla Parishad. It is known that CM Jagan has allotted B-Form to Padmasri who is a BC woman.
Eluru District Collector Prasanna Venkatesh announced that she was elected unanimously for the post of ZP Chairman.
On this occasion many leaders along with district ministers congratulated the Padmasri.
It is known that Gouru Srinivas, who worked as the Chairman of ZP earlier, was elected as MLC and the election became inevitable and Padmasri was elected as ZP Chairperson.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS