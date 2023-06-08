  • Menu
YSRCP leader Ganta Padmasri elected as West Godavari ZP chairperson

The election of the Zilla Parishad Chairman of the erstwhile West Godavari district will be held today.

YSRCP leader Ganta Padmasri was unanimously elected as the Chairperson of the erstwhile West Godavari Zilla Parishad. It is known that CM Jagan has allotted B-Form to Padmasri who is a BC woman.

Eluru District Collector Prasanna Venkatesh announced that she was elected unanimously for the post of ZP Chairman.

On this occasion many leaders along with district ministers congratulated the Padmasri.

It is known that Gouru Srinivas, who worked as the Chairman of ZP earlier, was elected as MLC and the election became inevitable and Padmasri was elected as ZP Chairperson.


