Andhra Pradesh: Woman dies after being hit by a lorry in East Godavari district

In a tragic incident, a woman died in an accident while going home after taking the coronavirus vaccine in Ramachandrapuram of East Godavari district on Saturday. Going into the details, Uppu Anasuya (53) of Adivarapupeta village in Ramachandrapuram Rural lost her life in a sand lorry collision on Saturday when she went for vaccination with her son Raju. The accident occurred while she was about to reach their home in five minutes and she died.a



The accident occurred despite Raju stopped his scooter on the side of the road after noticing the lorry coming behind. However, the speeding lorry has hit Anasuya's head hard while Raju fell to the side. When he got up he saw that his mother was dead.

Draksharama Sub Inspector S. Tulasiram reached the spot and shifted Anasuya's body to Ramachandrapuram Area Hospital for postmortem. The case has been registered to this extent.