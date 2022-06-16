Andhra Pradesh: YS Jagan govt. signs MoU with BYJU'S to provide quality education

The Andhra Pradesh government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is about to bring about revolutionary changes in the education system. It is gearing up to teach video lessons with advanced technology for which YS Jagan government has entered into an agreement with BYJU'S , the largest educational and tech company, to implement education reforms from this academic year. BYJU's is going to teach the curriculum to the students studying in the public schools.



The government has decided to provide free tabs to students at a cost of Rs 500 crore. Chief Minister Jagan announced that the Central Board was implementing the BYJU'S educational methods with the syllabus. CM Jagan directed the authorities to take steps to set up TVs exclusively in government schools and teach video lessons.

The review meeting on school education held on Thursday and was attended by Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, School Education Special CS Budithi Rajasekhar and School Education Commissioner S. Suresh Kumar, I & PR Commissioner T Vijaya Kumar Reddy, Intermediate Education Commissioner MV Seshagiri Babu, SSA SPD Vetriselvi, BYJU'S Vice President (Public Policy) Sushmit Sarkar and other senior officials were present.