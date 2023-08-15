Andhra Pradesh: YS Jagan participates At Home Program at Raj Bhavan

Andhra Pradesh Governor Justice Abdul Nazir organized an At Home program at Raj Bhavan to celebrate Independence Day. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy attended the program, which is being held for the first time since Justice Abdul Nazir became Governor.

The event was also attended by High Court Chief Justice Dheeraj Singh Thakur, Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram, Ministers Kottu, Dharmana, Jogi Ramesh, Chellaboina Venu, BJP President Purandeshwari, CPI State Secretary Ramakrishna, APCC President Rudra Raju, and others. Opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu was absent from the program as he was visiting Visakhapatnam.

Earlier, the state government organized Independence Day celebrations at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada. Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy participated in the celebrations, hoisted the national flag, and received a salute from the armed forces. He then addressed the people of the state. Various departments also organized a show with tableau as part of the celebrations.