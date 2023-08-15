Live
- Innovative Independence Day Celebration in Hassan: Tribal Girl Hoists Flag at district Police Office
- Infosys inks 5-year, 1.5bn euros deal with Liberty Global
- Bengal to set up super-specialty hospital for tigers in Sunderbans
- ‘Be warned India’: Congress on Bibek Debroy’s article
- Five years of Rythu Beema - Rs 5,402 Cr financial assistance provided to the farmers
- "Together we can build the Nation." Says TS deputy speaker
- Xiaomi Mix Fold 3: Slimmer foldable with dual OLED screens
- Trainee teachers in UP to work under lab concept
- Actress Tejaswi Madiwada, Umesh Madhyan inaugurates Sutraa Exhibition at HICC-Novotel
- Lakhotia College of Design celebrates I- Day with grandeur
Just In
Andhra Pradesh: YS Jagan participates At Home Program at Raj Bhavan
Andhra Pradesh Governor Justice Abdul Nazir organized an At Home program at Raj Bhavan to celebrate Independence Day. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy attended the program, which is being held for the first time since Justice Abdul Nazir became Governor.
The event was also attended by High Court Chief Justice Dheeraj Singh Thakur, Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram, Ministers Kottu, Dharmana, Jogi Ramesh, Chellaboina Venu, BJP President Purandeshwari, CPI State Secretary Ramakrishna, APCC President Rudra Raju, and others. Opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu was absent from the program as he was visiting Visakhapatnam.
Earlier, the state government organized Independence Day celebrations at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada. Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy participated in the celebrations, hoisted the national flag, and received a salute from the armed forces. He then addressed the people of the state. Various departments also organized a show with tableau as part of the celebrations.