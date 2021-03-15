Andhra Pradesh: YS Jagan reviews on mayor elections, likely to announce candidates by evening

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is working on the selection of candidates for the post of Corporation Mayor and Municipal Chairman. CM Jagan met several ministers and party leaders at the Tadepalli camp office to discuss the selection of the mayor and municipal chairman candidates. Already completed the final exercise. However, it seems that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy will field a large number of BCs and minorities among the mayoral and chairman candidates.

Meanwhile, several names are prominently heard as mayoral candidates, wherein Vamsi Krishna Srinivas as the candidate for Visakhapatnam mayor and Rayana Bhagyalakshmi is the mayor of Vijayawada, Manohar Naidu as Guntur mayor. Also, Sirisha as Tirupati mayor candidate for Mayor BY Ramaiah as Kurnool mayor candidate, K Suresh Babu as Kadapa mayor candidate, Sujatha as Ongole Mayor candidatesSujata Ramaiah are the names of the campaign.

However, the final exercise is underway, it is likely that the mayor and chairman candidates will be announced shortly. On the other hand, several ministers and leaders have congratulated the YSRCP president and chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the unprecedented victory in the municipal elections. Ministers Botsa Satyanarayana, Perni Nani, Vellampalli Srinivas, APIIC Chairperson Roja and others met Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. They said the success was due to good governance of YS Jagan, public welfare and development programs.