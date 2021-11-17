Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP registers Victory in Kuppam municipal elections

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu received a huge blow in his own constituency Kuppam as YSR Congress Party has registered a unprecedented victory in the elections for Kuppam Municipality. While one ward has already been unanimous and among the 25 wards in Kuppam, the YSRCP has won another 12 wards. With this, it won a total of 13 wards and secured the seat of Municipal Chairman. With the YSRCP's victory in Chandrababu's municipality, party leaders and activists were engrossed in festivities.

The YSRCP leaders stayed in Kuppam for three months to defeat Chandrababu in Kuppam. After the release of the notification of the election, the entire Peddireddy family toured the Kuppam and campaigned. He was successful in taking government welfare schemes to the people and in poll management. The party leaders said this is a testament to the public revolt against Chandrababu.



The YSRCP has been targetting Chandrababu's dominance in Kuppam hence worked hard to defeat him. Against this backdrop, in the panchayat elections, the YSRCP-backed sarpanch candidates won in 69 of the 89 panchayats and 63 MPTC seats. The YSRCP also succeeded in reducing Chandrababu's majority during the 2019 Assembly elections. The TDP's backwardness in the campaign and differences among local leaders seem to have contributed to the party's defeat. Before the election, Chandrababu visited Kuppam and directed the cadre but to no avail, the party was defeated in Municipal elections.



Meanwhile, the YSRCP continues its winning streak in the results. YSRCP has won 8 out of 12 municipalities with Kuppam in Chittoor district, Rayachoti and Kamalapuram in Kadapa district, Gurjala and and Dachepalli in Guntur district, Akividu in West Godavari district, Buchireddipalem in Nellore district and Bethancherla in Kurnool district. The Prakasam District's Darshi Municipality was won by the Telugu Desam Party.

