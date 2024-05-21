  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > International

South Korea and US hold talks on defence cost sharing

South Korea and US hold talks on defence cost sharing
x
Highlights

South Korea and the United States held a new round of negotiations Tuesday on sharing the costs for stationing American troops here.

Seoul: South Korea and the United States held a new round of negotiations Tuesday on sharing the costs for stationing American troops here.

The three-day talks through Thursday are aimed at determining how much Seoul should shoulder for the upkeep of the 28,500-strong U.S. Forces Korea (USFK), starting in 2026, reportsYonhap News Agency.

The talks are led by Lee Tae-woo, South Korea's chief negotiator from the foreign ministry, and his U.S. counterpart, Linda Specht from the State Department.

Tuesday's negotiations took place at the Korea Institute for Defence Analysis, joined by officials from South Korea's ministries of defense and finance and the arms procurement agency, and those from the Pentagon and the USFK.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X