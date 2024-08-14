Ankurarpana to be held at Tirumala today ahead of Pavitrotsavam

The Ankurarpana ceremony marking the commencement of the annual pavitrotsavam of Tirumala will be held today in Tirumala. As part of the celebrations, Srivari Sarva Senadhipati Vishvaksena will lead a grand procession through the streets at 7 PM.

In light of these events, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has announced the cancellation of the Sahasradipalankarana service at the Srivari temple today. The annual consecration ceremony is set to unfold over the next three days, beginning tomorrow, during which several temple services will also be suspended.

TTD officials have indicated that they will implement arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the annual Pavitrotsavam festivals in accordance with traditions. Following Vaishnava traditions, it has been stated that the sanctification of the temple remains unaffected by inadvertent errors committed by devotees or staff during specific ceremonial periods, such as Jatasaucham and Mritashaucham.