Another victim dies in a blast at firecrackers unit in Anakapalli

One person died today while undergoing treatment in the firework explosion incident at Chinna Yatapalem of Aripaka Panchayat of Sabbavaram mandal in Anakapalli district. Mahesh (34) of Vantaram village of Vizianagaram district lost his life yesterday in this incident while Durga Prasad (37) of Guntur district was seriously injured and passed away while undergoing treatment. Two others are undergoing treatment in the hospital.



In the background of the Vinayaka Chaturthi idol immersion program and the upcoming Diwali, a gang in Aripaka Panchayat of Sabbavaram Mandal is manufacturing massive firecrackers. For this, the managers have brought the large-scale of raw materials and kept them in storage.

However, there was an accident due to an explosion in the shed on Tuesday. Anakapalli SP Gauthami Sali and DSP Srinivasa Rao visited the incident site.