‘Antaralaya darshan’ for an hour for VVIPs, VIPs

Visakhapatnam : It is going to be an hour-long darshan at sanctum sanctorum (antaralaya darshan) for VVIPs and VIPs this Chandanotsavam.

Scheduled on April 30 this year, the ‘antaralaya darshan’ will be facilitated from 3.30 am to 4.30 am, including for the temple hereditary trustee and his family members, judiciary officials, donors and other VIPs.

The devotees will not be having darshan at the temple ahead of ‘Nijarupa’ darshan as the general darshan will be suspended from 6 pm onwards on April 29.

Devasthanam officials are pulling out all efforts to take up thearrangements for the ensuing annual festival.

On the occasion, Rs.1,500, Rs.1,000 and Rs.300 tickets will be sold to devotees at Simhachalam to gain access to nijarupa darshan of Lord Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy. In order to help devotees access the tickets, special counters will be facilitated across the city.

In a step to prevent fake sale of tickets, darshan tickets will be sold with a hologram and watermark. Those who buy Rs.1,500 tickets for ‘nijarupa’ darshan will be allowed to view the God from ‘Neeladri gummam’ of the temple. Keeping the earlier lapses in view, the District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad mentioned that efforts will be taken to provide free vehicular-movement and restrictions will be imposed not to allow vehicles uphill.

Along with signboards, guidance will be given to the devotees through public address systems.

For the convenience of devotees, officials from various departments chart out an action plan to work in coordinationwith one another to make smooth arrangements for the festival.