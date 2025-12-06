India key driver in renewable energy: Joshi

Puri: Union New and Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday said India has recorded the highest-ever addition of green energy capacity in the current financial year at 31.25 GW (Gigawatt), including 24.28 GW of solar power. Addressing the inaugural session of the Global Energy Leaders’ Summit 2025 here, the minister also announced a 1.5 lakh rooftop solar ULA (Utility Led Aggregation) model for Odisha, which would benefit 7-8 lakh people across the State. The summit was inaugurated by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and attended by energy ministers of various States.

After taking nearly 70 years to reach 1 TW (Terawatt) of renewable energy capacity in 2022, the world achieved 2 TW by 2024, Joshi said, adding that the second terawatt was achieved in just two years.

"India is a key driver of this explosive global surge in renewable energy," he said.