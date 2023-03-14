Anusha Goud wins gold in athletics championship

Vijayawada (NTR district): Mallala Anusha Goud, representing Krishna University, has won gold medal in the Inter-University Athletics Championship for Men and Women being conducted at Tamil Nādu Sports University in Chennai.

She participated in triple Jump in women's category and won first place and bagged gold medal. M Anusha Goud is studying in Sri Durga Malleswara Siddhartha Mahila Kalasala here and she has been selected for the Krishna University team after excelling in the Inter-Collegiate Athletics Championship.

According to Krishna University Athletics team coach D Ratna Babu, Anusha Goud excelled in Triple Jump by jumping the longest distance in the tournament. He expressed his happiness in getting a gold medal.