AP aims for 160 GW green energy target
All proposed projects are slated for completion by 2029
VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has set an ambitious target to generate 160 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy through its new Green Energy Policy, announced Minister for Energy Gottipati Ravi Kumar.
Speaking at the Green Energy Conference in Vijayawada, he stated that all proposed projects are slated for completion by 2029.
The conference, organised by the AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) and the Swaniti Initiative, also featured IT Minister Nara Lokesh.
Minister Ravi Kumar highlighted the government’s strong commitment to clean energy, noting that investor confidence, which had been shaken during the previous administration, has been restored by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. He said the government has already signed several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and is now focused on translating these agreements into operational projects. The Rayalaseema region was specifically identified as a prime location for these ventures.
To support this massive undertaking, the government is prioritising skill development. The APSSDC will provide targeted training to unemployed youth to create a skilled workforce for the sector. ”Our government has a clear goal of creating 20 lakh (2 million) job opportunities,” the minister affirmed.
He also announced that Reliance Industries is a key partner in this initiative, with plans to establish 500 Compressed Biogas (CBG) plants across the State.
A foundation stone for a major CBG plant was recently laid in Prakasam district by Minister Lokesh. These plants are expected to generate over 2.5 lakh jobs, provide better lease income for farmers, and reduce rural migration.