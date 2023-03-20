AP assembly Budget sessions begins: Govt. to introduce 10 ammendment bills

The Andhra Pradesh assembly budget session begun on the seventh day on Monday. The speaker of the house has started the session with question hour. The house would later accept the demands of various departments followed by introduction of 10 amendment bills in the House by ministers.



Meanwhile, speaking on the occasion in the house, the agricultural minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy said that the

government will support every farmer whose crops were damaged in Andhra Pradesh due to untimely rains. "We will provide insurance compensation along with input subsidy to the affected farmer as assured by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Meanwhile, Minister Ambati Rambabu fumed at TDP members for creating ruckus in the house. He said that it is not good to object question hour and opined that TDP members don't have dedication to discuss on public issues.