AP assembly session: Balakrishna blew whistles in the house on second day
After twirling moustache, TDP MLA Balakrishna blew whistles during the assembly session on the second day as part of his concern against the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu. Balakrishna's actions of blowing whistles caused further chaos in the assembly.
Balakrishna's behavior was criticized as he failed to realise his responsibility as a representative of the people. TDP MLA Gadde Rammohan also joined Balakrishna in blowing whistles, disregarding the Speaker's instructions to stop.
Tye Hindupuram MLA even misbehaved with the marshals who were ordered by the Speaker to collect the whistles from the TDP members. These actions by Balakrishna violated the decorum of the assembly.
In light of the violations committed by other TDP members in the House, Speaker Tammineni suspended Atchennaidu and B. Ashok for entire assembly session and three others for a day.