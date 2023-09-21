  • Menu
AP Assembly sessions: BAC decides to hold meetings for five days

The Business Advisory Committee meeting held under the auspices of the Andhra Pradesh assembly speaker Tammineni Sitaram has decided to hold the...

The Business Advisory Committee meeting held under the auspices of the Andhra Pradesh assembly speaker Tammineni Sitaram has decided to hold the sessions for five days.


According to BAC, AP assembly meetings will continue until the 27th of this month, with Saturday and Sunday announced as holidays for the assembly sessions.

Regarding the Skill Development Scam case, it is expected to be discussed in the Legislative Assembly tomorrow. However, it is reported that the TDP has not attended the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting.

