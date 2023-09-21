Live
- Allahabad High Court orders removal of encroachments from heritage sites
- Shutting visa service for Canadians will impact lakhs of Punjabis: Sukhbir Badal
- Bumrah is going to be tested at the death, when the Australian middle order is firing, says Mukund
- BTS renew contract with K-pop label Big Hit Music
- Andhra youth dies of cardiac arrest while dancing
- 35-yr-old cop commits suicide in Gurugram
- 17 Mumbaikars to compete in Acrobatic Gymnastics Asian Championship, Uzbekistan
- Two drown in Krishna river during Ganesh idols immersion
- Uttar Pradesh: 1.07 cr students take admission in classes 9 to 12
- Microsoft to announce Windows 11 23H2 today: All about the new AI-powered features
Just In
AP Assembly sessions: BAC decides to hold meetings for five days
Highlights
The Business Advisory Committee meeting held under the auspices of the Andhra Pradesh assembly speaker Tammineni Sitaram has decided to hold the...
The Business Advisory Committee meeting held under the auspices of the Andhra Pradesh assembly speaker Tammineni Sitaram has decided to hold the sessions for five days.
According to BAC, AP assembly meetings will continue until the 27th of this month, with Saturday and Sunday announced as holidays for the assembly sessions.
Regarding the Skill Development Scam case, it is expected to be discussed in the Legislative Assembly tomorrow. However, it is reported that the TDP has not attended the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS