AP assembly speaker Tammineni Sitaram suspends four TDP MLAs for the entire session

The TDP (TDP) members chanted slogans in the assembly on Tuesday after the house preoceedings has begun. Speaker Tammineni Sitaram expressed anguished over the TDP members and rebuked them for changing his attitude. However, as they didn't heed to the speaker's repeated requests, the TDP MLAs Satyaprasad, Bendalam Ashok, Ramaraju and Ramakrishna Babu were suspended by the Speaker. It was clarified that all four members will be suspended till this session.

As soon as the question hour began, TDP members chanted slogans at the podium, demanding an inquiry into adulterated alcohol and a judicial inquiry into the Jangareddygudem incident. The speaker repeatedly warned not to come to the podium. TDP members, however, stormed the house with slogans. With this, Speaker Tammineni Sitaram announced that four Telugu Desam party members will be suspended.

Bendalam Ashok, Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, Ramaraju and Anagani Satyaprasad were suspended from the House. The speaker said action would be taken if he arrived at the podium. TDP members chanted slogans from their seats. "As members of the House, we expect you to take part in the question and answer session. You are trying to tarnish the image of the House." said the speaker.