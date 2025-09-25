AP Assembly Speaker Unveils New Building Complex

The Speaker of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly, Chintakayala Ayyannapatrudu, officially opened a new building complex within the Assembly premises on Thursday morning. This facility includes newly established offices for the Chief Whip and other whips, as well as a media point and dining hall situated on the ground floor.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by notable figures including Minister Narayana, Minister Payyavula Keshav, Chief Whip GV Anjaneyulu, and various other guests. During the event, AP Assembly Secretary General Prasanna Kumar praised the Speaker for revitalising the previously neglected building. He conveyed gratitude on behalf of the Legislative Secretariat for the efforts taken to bring the facility to its current state.

Addressing those present, Speaker Ayyannapatrudu highlighted that the building has been modernised at a cost of ₹3.57 crore, featuring 16 new cabins. He acknowledged the efforts of Minister Narayana in overseeing the construction process and mentioned plans to enhance media facilities further. Additionally, he appealed to Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav for increased financial support for future improvements.