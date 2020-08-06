AP BJP leaders have to respond on Home Ministry claim in High Court on Amaravati: Sunkara Padmasree

Amaravati: The Amaravati Women JAC member and Congress leader Sunkara Padmasree accused the BJP that the real colours of the union government were exposed now, with the filing of the counter-petition by the Ministry of Home Affairs on the capital Amaravati, in the AP High Court on Thursday.

She observed that as the Ministry of Home Affairs informed the High Court that the union government had nothing to do with the decision of the Capital of Andhra Pradesh, it was an indirect indication that the BJP was not supporting the agitating farmers.

Padmasri demanded the AP BJP leaders to react to it and asked why they did not open their mouths now. She recalled that the BJP leaders in the State assured so far that they would fight for the Amaravati, but now they conveniently escaped from the problem.

On the other hand, the protests of farmers in the capital Amaravati have been continuing against the decision of the three capitals. By Thursday, the protests reached 233 days. Farmers have been demanding the union government to protect the interests of the State and its future by ensuring Amaravati as only capital.