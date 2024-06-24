AP Cabinet Meeting to be Held Today, Major Decisions to be Approved

Andhra Pradesh Cabinet is set to convene at 10 am in the Cabinet Hall of the Secretariat, with Chief Minister Chandrababu Babu leading the meeting. The Cabinet is expected to approve five significant decisions following Chief Minister Chandrababu Babu taking charge.

Some of the key agenda items include the approval of the Mega DSC, cancellation of the land titling act, restoration of Anna canteens, and an increase in social security pensions from 3000 to 4000, with double and triple increases in other categories. Additionally, discussions related to skill centers in the state will also take place during the meeting.

One major decision on the table is the restoration of the name of the Health University in Vijayawada to NTR Health University. Furthermore, the appointment of Dammalapati Srinivas as Advocate General will also be approved during the Cabinet meeting.

The Cabinet will also review the implementation of election promises and plans to release white papers to inform the public about irregularities, corruption, and the actual state of affairs during the previous government. A committee of ministers including Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav, Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, and Revenue Stamps and Registrations Minister Agani Satya Prasad, will be tasked with drafting these white papers. The final decision regarding the committee makeup is expected to be made during today's Cabinet meeting.