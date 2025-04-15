AP cabinet to meet today, to Address Key decision over various initiatives

In a significant Cabinet meeting scheduled today, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu will preside over discussions aimed at approving several crucial initiatives. Among the items on the agenda are approvals stemming from the 46th Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) meeting, including authorisation for the CRDA Commissioner to secure necessary funds for Amaravati's construction.

The Cabinet is expected to approve tenders for the new Assembly and High Court buildings, as well as make decisions regarding investments sanctioned in the fifth State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) meeting. Promisingly, plans to attract new investments worth ₹30,667 crore and create approximately 32,133 jobs will also be green-lighted.

Notable among the initiatives is the approval for setting up a TCS office in Visakhapatnam, alongside favourable land allotments for IT firms at nominal prices. Additionally, the Cabinet will support the decision by authorities to provide returnable plots to farmers in Undavalli and Penumaka.

The establishment of a central school in the Kuppam constituency will also be addressed. Furthermore, the meeting may finalise land allocations for the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) in Nellore and the Greyhounds in Vizianagaram, as well as plans to set up an Employees' State Insurance (ESI) hospital in the Pattipadu constituency of Guntur district.

While the Cabinet originally intended to discuss a waiver for the NALA fee, reports suggest that due to the recent transfer of Special Chief Secretary RP Sisodia, this issue may not be deliberated in today's meeting.