AP CM advocates river linkage for drought-free state

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has asserted that achieving a drought-free state hinges on effective river linkage. During his visit to Maidukuru in the Kadapa district on Saturday, he described the Polavaram project as the lifeblood of the state, highlighting plans to transfer Godavari water to the Rayalaseema region.

Participating in the "Swachha Diwas" programme, CM Naidu expressed confidence that the Polavaram project will be completed within two years. He pledged to ensure that Rayalaseema farmers thrive, stating, "I will make Rayalaseema farmers twirl their mustaches," and reaffirmed his commitment to bringing water to Banakachar as a personal mission. He also noted that Godavari water would be brought to the feet of Lord Venkateswara Swamy.

Reiterating his connection to Rayalaseema, the Chief Minister mentioned the completion of the Kadapa Steel Plant and the Kopparthi Industrial Corridor, promising job creation in the region. He announced the introduction of "WhatsApp governance" by the end of the month and outlined plans to transform Gandikota into a tourism hub.