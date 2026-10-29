AP CM Chandrababu conducts aerial survey on cyclone hit areas, assures support

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has assured the victims in the cyclone-affected areas that they will receive all possible support. He emphasized that the constant monitoring of the cyclone helped minimize the loss of life. He further announced that an additional 1,000 electricity department personnel are being brought in from Telangana to assist. He urged the affected people not to worry and offered them reassurance. Today (Thursday), the Chief Minister is conducting an aerial survey to assess the damage to crops in the cyclone-hit regions. He is also visiting the affected areas on the ground to inspect the situation firsthand and gather detailed information from officials. He traveled from Amaravati to Cheyyeru in Katrenikona mandal.

During the aerial survey, the Chief Minister observed the damage caused by the cyclone to paddy fields, banana and coconut plantations, and aquaculture ponds, offering reassurance to the farmers. He assessed the impact of the cyclone across the Krishna, West Godavari, and Konaseema regions.

In areas including Nimmakuru, Pamarru, Bantumilli, Narsapuram, Palakollu, Amalapuram, and Katrenikona, he inspected waterlogged fields and uprooted coconut trees, and spoke with the farmers. His secretary, Pradyumna, briefed Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on the extent of the damage in the various affected areas.