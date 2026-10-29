Adani Ports shares settle over 6 pc higher after strong Q2 results

New Delhi: Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone settled over 6 per cent higher on Thursday, a day after the company reported an 18 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,682.44 crore for the quarter ended September 2026.

Shares of the company surged 6.29 per cent to close at Rs 1,872 apiece, also its intraday high, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

On the BSE, the stock of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) climbed 5.17 per cent to end at Rs 1,850 per share. During the intraday trade, it rallied as much as 6.43 per cent to hit a high of Rs 1,872.20 apiece.

In volume terms, 77.93 lakh equity shares of APSEZ were traded on the NSE, while 4.89 lakh shares changed hands on the BSE.

Meanwhile, Adani Ports emerged as the biggest gainer among the constituents of both the 30-share BSE Sensex and Nifty50.

The BSE Sensex jumped by 905.01 points, or 1.24 per cent, to close at 74,151.04, while the Nifty50 settled 237.90 points, or 1.05 per cent, higher at 22,936.75.

On Wednesday, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone reported an 18 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,682.44 crore for the quarter ended September 2026, driven by higher revenue from operations.

The company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 3,120.20 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The Adani group firm’s total income in the July-September period increased to Rs 11,609.77 crore, from Rs 10,004.06 crore in the year-ago quarter, it added.

A part of the diversified conglomerate Adani Group, APSEZ is the largest port developer and operator in India, with seven strategically located ports and terminals on the west coast and eight on the east coast.