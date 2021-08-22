AP Government sets up Kabul Help Desk

Amaravati: The State Government has set up a Help Desk to rescue the labourers of Andhra Pradesh who were held up in Afghanistan.

The family members of those who are in Afghanistan can directly contact officials on Phone Number: 0866 2436314, Commissioner of labour Nanaji Rao: 7780339884, Assistant Commissioner of Labour Srimannarayana: 9492555089 and Superintendent, Office of Commissioner of Labour Srinivas: 8977925653. This team of officials will help them in bringing back the labourers to their native places.