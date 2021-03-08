AP Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan participates in 75th anniversary of Independence committee meet

Vijayawada: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, who has been nominated as a member of the national committee for commemoration of 75th anniversary of India's Independence, participated in the first meeting of the committee held on Monday through video conference from Raj Bhavan here on Monday.

The high-level national committee for commemoration of 75th anniversary of Independence has been constituted by the Centre under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Former President of India Pratibha Patil, former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikharjun Kharge, former Lok Sabha Speakers Meera Kumar, Sumitra Mahajan, BJP national president JP Nadda, spoke during the meeting and offered their suggestions on various aspects to be taken into account as part of the year-long celebrations in a befitting manner.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the members and said there were many unsung heroes who contributed to the freedom movement in their own way by taking the movement to the nook and corner of the country and their stories should be brought out and highlighted as part of the 75th anniversary celebrations.

The Prime Minister laid out different themes, Ideas@75, Achievements@75, Actions@75, Resolve@75 to be focused during the celebrations duly keeping the dreams and aspirations of 130 crore population of the country in view. He also said that the present generations did not get the opportunity to fight for the freedom of the country but we got the opportunity now to work hard for the development of the country.