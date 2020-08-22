AP Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan expresses grief over Srisailam fire mishap

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan expressed deep sorrow and anguish over the major fire accident which occurred in the underground hydel power house at the Srisailam Project on Thursday night due to a short circuit. The Governor in a message expressed his grief on coming to know that nine employees who were trapped inside the powerhouse lost their lives and could not be rescued.

He said that he prays for the early recovery of the 15 employees who were rescued and are being treated in a hospital. The Governor expressed his heartfelt condolences to members of the bereaved families.