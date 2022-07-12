AP Govt announces Jagananna Videsi Vidya Deevena scheme

Vijayawada: The State government has issued an order on implementing "Jagananna Videsi Vidya Deevena" scheme, to provide financial assistance to the students to pursue higher education overseas and to complete professional and graduate courses.

Revamping the whole system followed by the previous government and in order to focus on qualitative education in foreign institutions, the government has decided to introduce the scheme under "Navaratnalu."

Notification will be issued between September-December and January-May every year. The selection process will be scrutinised by a committee headed by the Chief Secretary to the State government.

The scheme shall be known hereafter as 'Jagananna Videshi Vidya Deevena.' The financial assistance shall be sanctioned to eligible students who get admissions in any of the top 200 universities as per the latest QS world university rankings only.

The selected candidates, whose admission is in the top 100 Institutions/Universities, shall be eligible for financial assistance of 100% of tuition fee. In case of selection in the next 100 Institutions/Universities (i.e 101 to 200 ranked Institutions/Universities), the selected student shall be eligible for financial assistance of 50% of tuition fee.

The scholarship shall be payable to the sanctioned students in their listed bank account in four equal installments in case of PG courses. Sanction proceedings specifying the total eligible amount for the course shall be issued to the individual towards fees by way of a grant subject to his/her joining the course and the candidates selected by the selection committee.

The sanction proceedings can be made use of by the candidates for obtaining a Visa from the respective Embassy.

One-way economy class ticket (lowest fare tickets) for the shortest route shall be payable upon production of valid visa and admission particulars.

The total visa fees shall be reimbursed to the student upon production of valid visa and receipts of visa fee payment.

Upon release of the 4th Installment, a Utilisation Certificate shall be obtained from the student with the endorsement of concerned university authorities for record purpose under the scheme.