AP Govt. deploys Army to fill the third breach at Budameru

Amidst the ongoing crisis in the flood-affected regions of Budameru, Andhra Pradesh's Municipal and Urban Development Minister, Ponguru Narayana, has announced a series of comprehensive relief measures. The minister emphasized that the state government is making significant efforts to stabilize the situation within the next 48 hours.

To combat the severe impact of recent flooding, Narayana revealed that the army has been mobilized to assist in filling the Budameru breach which has been severely impacted by the deluge. He expressed confidence that the circumstances would be brought under control in the next day, adding that a meticulously planned initiative is in place to conduct sanitation work in the affected areas within a span of 24 hours.

In addition to restoration efforts, Minister Narayana highlighted the government's commitment to addressing the urgent needs of flood victims. He stated that arrangements have been made to ensure that residents impacted by the floods do not go hungry. Essential food kits, containing necessary supplies, are being prepared for distribution to those affected, with plans to distribute lakhs of food packets.

During a recent inspection at Siddhartha College in Vijayawada, the minister assessed the packing and distribution process of these food provisions. He also recalled the efforts made over the past week, noting that food had been delivered via boats to reach those stranded due to the incessant rains.

As the situation in Budameru continues to flow, the Andhra Pradesh government remains dedicated to providing immediate assistance and ensuring the wellbeing of its citizens during this challenging time.