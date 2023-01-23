AP govt. issues notices to employees union, seeks explanation on meeting governor

The Andhra Pradesh Government Employees Association (APGEA) has sought an explanation from the state government over its recent meeting with Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan. To this extent notices have been issued to the association. It is said that notices are given based on the news in the media and newspapers.

The government asked the association why they met when there were alternative ways to approach the government on wages and financial issues. It said it is against the rules of to file a complaint together with the governor and ordered to tell within a week why the recognition of the community should not be cancelled.

Leaders under the leadership of AP Government Employees Union President Suryanarayana recently met the Governor demanding a law to ensure timely payment of salaries to government employees. He complained that the government was committing violations in the matter of financial benefits to be paid to the employees.

In the background, the state sought clarification on this from employees.