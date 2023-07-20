AP Govt issues orders for prosecution of Pawan Kalyan for defamatory statement on volunteers system

VIJAYAWADA: AP Government issued orders for prosecution of Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan under section 199 (4) (b) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 for filing complaint by the Public Prosecutor in a court of law against the Jana Sena party chief for making baseless allegations against Gram/ward volunteers and government.

The orders issued by department of Gram Volunteers/Ward volunteers and village secretariats/Ward secretariats stated that defamatory statements made by Jana Sena chief Konidela Pawan Kalyan against Gram/Ward volunteers and government at Eluru in Varahi Vijaya yatra on July 9. Pawan Kalyan alleged that volunteers are sole reason for the case of missing of 29000 women according to NCRB data in AP. He further alleged that single women are being targeted.

The orders stated that as part of the decentralization of administration the government of AP introduced volunteers system with a noble objective of delivering the government services to the people at their door step. The orders were issued by Ajay Jain, Special Chief Secretary to Government.