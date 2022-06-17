AP govt. issues orders recognising Urdu as the official language

The government of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday issued a notification recognising Urdu as the second official language in the state. To this extent it was ordered to be implemented in all the districts. Rajat Bhargava , Special Principal Secretary, State Tourism, Culture and Youth Affairs, said in a directive that the changes to the Andhra Pradesh Official Languages ​​Act Amendment-2022 would come into effect immediately.



It is learned that the government has decided to give Urdu a second official language status in the Assembly sessions held in March. In fact Urdu remained the second official language in 15 districts of joint Andhra Pradesh.

After the bifurcation of the state, the Telangana government legalised Urdu as a second official language. Recognizing the plight of minorities and Urdu lovers, CM YS Jagan has made Urdu the second official language in all the districts of the state. With this, the state government has been given equal status to carry out official activities, letters and replies in Telugu as well as Urdu.