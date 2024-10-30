AP govt. likely to release DSC 2024 notification on November 6

In a significant move for job seekers in Andhra Pradesh, the state government has announced the date for the much-anticipated Mega District Selection Committee (DSC) notification. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, shortly after taking office, signed the first job-filling file under the Mega DSC initiative.

The DSC notification is set to be released on November 6, 2024, with the government opting for this date to avoid the Sunday holiday on November 3. Meanwhile, the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) results, which have already been completed, are expected to be announced in the coming days.

In a strategic decision, the government had initially considered releasing the DSC notification immediately after the TET results; however, the finalized date is now November 6. The announcement outlines plans to fill a total of 16,347 teacher positions, marking a pivotal step in the state's education sector.

Vijayaramaraju, the Director of School Education, has issued directives to compile the roster details of the positions that will be filled through the DSC. The government aims to conclude the recruitment process within three to four months following the notification, demonstrating its commitment to enhancing educational opportunities in the region.

With this initiative, the Andhra Pradesh government continues to prioritize employment and educational reforms, as it seeks to bolster teacher recruitment and uplift educational standards across the state.