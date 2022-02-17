AP govt. panel on movie ticket prices meets, says govt. will take final decision in a week

A committee set up by the government on the issue of cinema ticket prices in Andhra Pradesh has met on Thursday morning. In view of the series of film releases, a 13-member committee headed by the Chief Secretary of the State Home Department met recently to discuss ticket prices, snack prices in theaters, and ticket prices for big-budget films.



The committee members spoke to the media after the meeting. They said they will submit a report to the government on movie ticket prices for the benefit of both the people and the film industry. However, it remains to be seen what prices the government will fix.



The committee has expressed confidence that a GO from the government on ticket prices will be released very soon. "Proposals have been received from the Telugu Film Chamber on the issue of ticket prices. We hope that the government will make a decision to satisfy the people and the film industry," a Committee member said.



A committee member Muthyala Ramdas has said they have discussed the fifth show and the issues to be granted for the films that are made with a budget of Rs. 100 crore.