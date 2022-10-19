AP govt. releases notification for recruitment of forest department

The government of Andhra Pradesh has given good news to the unemployed in AP. APPSC Secretary H. Arun Kumar said on October 17 that a notification has been released for eight Forest Range Officer posts and eight Computer Draftsman posts in the Survey Land Records Department in relation to the Forest Department of the state.

Meanwhile, it has been mentioned that the application for the posts of Forest Range Officer can be made from November 15 to December 5.

It has been revealed that there is an opportunity to apply for the posts of computer draftsman from November 10 to 30. For other details please visit the psc.ap.gov.in website.