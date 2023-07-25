Live
- Heavy rains to bring more woes in Hyderabad today
- ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ to feature sign language for hearing, speech impaired
- Will Srinivas Goud face same fate as Vanam Venkateshwara Rao of Kothgudem!!
- Prez arrives on 3-day visit to Odisha
- Below state average in index of various sectors: CM's strict instructions to make progress
- Siva Karthikeyan’s ‘Maaveeran’ crosses Rs 75 Cr mark
- Tamannah visit to CMR College creates curiosity
- Parenting with new knowledge
- Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy appointed as TDP incharge for Nellore Rural constituency
- CP advises youth to stay away from substance abuse and be responsible citizens
Just In
Heavy rains to bring more woes in Hyderabad today
‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ to feature sign language for hearing, speech impaired
Will Srinivas Goud face same fate as Vanam Venkateshwara Rao of Kothgudem!!
Prez arrives on 3-day visit to Odisha
Below state average in index of various sectors: CM's strict instructions to make progress
Siva Karthikeyan’s ‘Maaveeran’ crosses Rs 75 Cr mark
AP govt. suspends employees union leader Suryanarayana
The Andhra Pradesh government has taken action against KR Suryanarayana, the President of the AP Government Employees Union, by issuing a suspension order.
The Andhra Pradesh government has taken action against KR Suryanarayana, the President of the AP Government Employees Union, by issuing a suspension order. Suryanarayana, who is also employed as a Superintendent in the office of the Chief Commissioner of State Taxes, has been suspended until the completion of disciplinary proceedings. The order was issued by State Revenue Chief Commissioner Girija Shankar.
The government has accused Suryanarayana, along with his co-employees Mehr Kumar, Sandhya, Venkata Chalapathy, and Satyanarayana, of engaging in activities that defrauded government revenue between 2019 and 2021. It is alleged that Suryanarayana, as the president of AP GEA and AP Commercial Taxes Association, collected a significant amount of money from traders.
A case has been registered against Suryanarayana by the Vijayawada city police. However, the government has stated that he is currently absconding and has not cooperated with the investigation. The suspension order includes a directive that he should not leave Vijayawada without prior permission during the suspension period.