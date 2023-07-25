AP govt. suspends employees union leader Suryanarayana

The Andhra Pradesh government has taken action against KR Suryanarayana, the President of the AP Government Employees Union, by issuing a suspension order. Suryanarayana, who is also employed as a Superintendent in the office of the Chief Commissioner of State Taxes, has been suspended until the completion of disciplinary proceedings. The order was issued by State Revenue Chief Commissioner Girija Shankar.

The government has accused Suryanarayana, along with his co-employees Mehr Kumar, Sandhya, Venkata Chalapathy, and Satyanarayana, of engaging in activities that defrauded government revenue between 2019 and 2021. It is alleged that Suryanarayana, as the president of AP GEA and AP Commercial Taxes Association, collected a significant amount of money from traders.

A case has been registered against Suryanarayana by the Vijayawada city police. However, the government has stated that he is currently absconding and has not cooperated with the investigation. The suspension order includes a directive that he should not leave Vijayawada without prior permission during the suspension period.