AP govt. to develop MSME Cluster at a cost of Rs. 123 crore
Highlights
The Andhra Pradesh government has placed special emphasis on the development of MSE clusters in order to promote micro and small scale industries on a large scale in AP. Under the Micro, Small Enterprise Cluster Development Program (MSE-CDP), seven new factory clusters along with 13 clusters will be constructed. APIIC officials said that project reports related to the development of 13 MSE clusters at a cost of about Rs 123.07 crore have been prepared and submitted to the Central Government for approval. Proposals for the clusters, which will be developed on 2,111.59 acres, have been sent to the MSME DC office in New Delhi.
The state government will provide Rs 33.66 crore under its share, while the Center will provide Rs. 89.41 crore in the form of grants. Hindupuram Growth Center, Guntur Autonagar, Machilipatnam Jewelery Park, Kurnool Industrial Park, Kadapa, Nadukudi Industrial Parks, Kanur, Ongole Autonagar, Nellimarla, Tanuku, Gajulamandyam, Rayachoti, Tirupati Industrial Parks will be covered by these MSE projects.
Under this scheme, Kanur and Immigration projects have been completed at a cost of Rs 11 crore and another 6 projects are being developed at a cost of Rs 74.72 crore. The units will set up seven flat factory sheds on 29.14 acres at a cost of Rs 88.62 crore so that production can start immediately. These will be developed in Atmakuru, Mallavalli and Palamaneru industrial parks along with Tirupati-1, Tirupati-2, Kopparthi electronic and manufacturing clusters in the Achuthapuram area. Of this, Rs 17.97 crore will be provided by the government and the rest by the Center in the form of grants. The DPRs have been sent to the Centre and work will start as soon as the approvals are received.
