AP govt. to develop MSME Cluster at a cost of Rs. 123 crore

The state government will provide Rs 33.66 crore under its share, while the Center will provide Rs. 89.41 crore in the form of grants. Hindupuram Growth Center, Guntur Autonagar, Machilipatnam Jewelery Park, Kurnool Industrial Park, Kadapa, Nadukudi Industrial Parks, Kanur, Ongole Autonagar, Nellimarla, Tanuku, Gajulamandyam, Rayachoti, Tirupati Industrial Parks will be covered by these MSE projects.

Under this scheme, Kanur and Immigration projects have been completed at a cost of Rs 11 crore and another 6 projects are being developed at a cost of Rs 74.72 crore. The units will set up seven flat factory sheds on 29.14 acres at a cost of Rs 88.62 crore so that production can start immediately. These will be developed in Atmakuru, Mallavalli and Palamaneru industrial parks along with Tirupati-1, Tirupati-2, Kopparthi electronic and manufacturing clusters in the Achuthapuram area. Of this, Rs 17.97 crore will be provided by the government and the rest by the Center in the form of grants. The DPRs have been sent to the Centre and work will start as soon as the approvals are received.