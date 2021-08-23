AP High Court adjourns hearing of Amaravati capital petitions to November 15

The hearing on the petitions pertaining to the Andhra Pradesh capital was adjourned by High Court. The Chief Justice of the High Court who heard the petitions on Monday decided to adjourn until November 15 as the petitioners and their lawyers have appealed to the court to adjourn the hearing in view of the growing number of coronavirus cases.



The decision of the High Court should be taken in view of the situation in the country. The public prosecutors left the adjournment decision to the High Court to decide in view of the situation in the country. Against this backdrop, the CJ adjourned the hearing in view of the coronavirus cases being registered in the country and the state.



A bench headed by the Chief Justice heard the petitions filed challenging the decentralisation and repeal of the CRDA acts for the first time on March 26 this year. It then adjourned the next hearing to May 3. It is learned that the bench adjourned till today at the request of the advocates in the wake of Covid cases. The case was heard today and adjourned again.



It is known that the government of Andhra Pradesh has passed the resolutions in the state assembly and council over the three capital and repeal of CRDA. However, the opposition and various sections have revolted against the decision and moved High Court. The cases have been pending in High Court.