AP High Court announces verdict on Naidu's bail conditions, dismisses CID's plea

AMARAVATI : The Andhra Pradesh High Court has made a ruling on a supplementary petition filed by the CID regarding the interim bail conditions of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu in the Skill Scam case.

The court stated that the previous orders prohibiting Naidu from discussing the case with the media will continue to be in effect. Additionally, it stated the orders restraining him from participating in political rallies will also remain in place.

However, the High Court rejected the CID's request to appoint two DSPs (Deputy Superintendents of Police) to monitor Naidu's activities. The court concluded the arguments on the CID's petition on Wednesday and announced its verdict today after reserving it.

Meanwhile, the TDP chief has undergone medical tests at AIG hospital in Hyderabad on Thursday and would be discharged today. He would proceed to LV Prasad Eye Hospital later in the afternoon and have a check up on the eye issues. The doctors would take a call on the date of surgery.





Chandrababu Naidu was released on interim bail on October 31 on the health grounds and reached Hyderabad on Wednesday where he received a warm welcome from his followers and fans.