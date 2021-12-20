AP High Court grants bail to Ganta Subba Rao in the Skill Development case

Former Andhra Pradesh Skill Development CEO Ganta Subba Rao has been granted bail. The Andhra Pradesh High Court granted conditional bail asking him to be available to CID police. It also said he must be available every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Also the High Court directed the CID to give notice one day in advace if it wants to prosecute Subba Rao.

However, during the hearing, the High Court commented on why all the members of the committee were not included in the case. CID officials were questioned whether there was any evidence that Subba Rao was guilty of misappropriation of funds. On the other hand, Subba Rao's lawyer objected to naming only a few as accused in the case.

The petitioner brought to the notice of the court that some were deliberately implicated in the case. It is learned that a CID case has been registered against Ganta Subba Rao in the past for misappropriation of funds in skill development. Subba Rao filed a petition in the High Court seeking bail and was granted conditional bail today.