India and Russia reaffirm commitment to countering terrorism, call for actions against UN-listed terror groups

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday reaffirmed their commitment to preventing and countering terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, jointly calling for concerted actions against UN-listed terrorist groups and entities, including Al Qaeda, ISIS/Daesh and their affiliates.

A joint statement released following the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit stated, "Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral and multilateral cooperation in the field of combating such common challenges and threats such as terrorism, extremism transnational organized crime, money laundering, terrorist financing and illicit drug trafficking."

"The two Leaders reaffirmed their strong commitment to preventing and countering terrorism in all its forms and manifestations including cross-border movement of terrorists and terrorist financing networks and safe havens. They condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack in India in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, 2025, and in Russia at the Crocus City Hall in Moscow on March 22, 2024. They unequivocally condemned all acts of terrorism as criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation by any religious or ideological pretexts, whenever, wherever, and by whomsoever they may be committed," it added.

PM Modi and Putin stressed the need for firm implementation of relevant resolutions of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and the balanced implementation of the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy.

"They also called for concerted actions against all UN-listed terrorist groups and entities, including Al Qaeda, ISIS/Daesh and their affiliates, aimed at rooting out terrorists’ safe havens, countering the spread of terrorist ideology, eliminating terrorist financing channels and their nexus with transnational crime, and halting cross-border movement of terrorists, including foreign terrorist fighters.

"The sides called for an uncompromising fight against international terrorism and extremism in all their forms and manifestations, noting the importance of increasing cooperation in this area, without hidden agendas and double standards on the solid basis of international law and the UN Charter," read the Joint Statement.

The two nations stressed the primary responsibility of States and their competent authorities in combating terrorism. Both sides called for a zero-tolerance policy on terrorism and expeditious finalisation and adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism in the UN framework and implementation of the UNGA and the UNSC resolutions on countering terrorism and violent extremism conducive to terrorism.

The two sides noted with appreciation the close coordination between India and Russia on Afghanistan, including through the dialogue mechanism between the Security Councils of two nations. They stressed the important role played by Moscow Format meetings.

PM Modi and Putin welcomed the counter-terrorism measures against international terrorist groups, including ISIS and ISKP and their affiliates and expressed confidence that the fight against terrorism in Afghanistan would be "comprehensive and effective." They emphasised the need to ensure urgent and uninterrupted humanitarian assistance for the people of Afghanistan.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi and President Putin held talks at Hyderabad House during the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit and reaffirmed commitment to further strengthen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between two nations.

In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated, "PM Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin held extensive talks at Hyderabad House today during the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit. Both leaders discussed all aspects of India-Russia relations which are deep-rooted and multifaceted. They reaffirmed mutual commitment to further strengthen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia."

"They also discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest. The leaders witnessed exchange of several documents, including MoUs on Trade and Commerce, Migration and Mobility, Maritime Cooperation, Health and Food Safety, Fertilizers, Academic Exchanges, Media Cooperation and enhancing People to People ties," he added.