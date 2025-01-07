Live
- Empowered 2.4 million Indians with AI skills: Microsoft
- Pak pilgrims visit Ajmer to present 'chadar' on behalf of their govt
- AAP launches campaign song 'Phir Layenge Kejriwal' for Delhi Assembly elections
- Ram Charan’s Game Changer Movie: Pre-Release Business and Box Office Expectations
- State level Science Exhibition inaugurated by Health Minister Raja Narasimha
- Rohit's hunger to play Test cricket must reflect in his actions: Bangar
- Supreme Court Denies Bail to Former YSRCP MP Nandigam Suresh
- Nepal-Tibet earthquake claims 95 lives, 130 injured
- First Made-in-India Train Set Launched for Namma Metro's Yellow Line
- Tragic Suicide of Couple Due to Blackmail: A Wake-Up Call for the Community
Just In
AP High Court Grants Conditional Bail to IPS officers in Jatwani case
In a significant development in the sensational Mumbai actress Jatwani case, the Andhra Pradesh High Court has granted conditional anticipatory bail to several IPS officers involved.
In a significant development in the sensational Mumbai actress Jatwani case, the Andhra Pradesh High Court has granted conditional anticipatory bail to several IPS officers involved. The officers, including Kanti Rana, Vishal Gunni, ACP Hanumantha Rao, CI Satyanarayana, and Advocate Venkateshwarlu, sought anticipatory bail amid allegations related to the case.
Following the hearing of arguments from both sides, the High Court has provided relief to these officers while imposing certain conditions. This judicial decision comes in the wake of claims made by actress Jatwani, who alleged harassment during the tenure of the previous government, prompting her to seek action from the current coalition government.
The government's response led to the registration of a case and subsequent actions against multiple police officers, including IPS officials, who were alleged to be involved in the matter. The High Court's ruling marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing legal proceedings surrounding this high-profile case.