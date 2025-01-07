AP High Court Grants Conditional Bail to IPS officers in Jatwani case

In a significant development in the sensational Mumbai actress Jatwani case, the Andhra Pradesh High Court has granted conditional anticipatory bail to several IPS officers involved. The officers, including Kanti Rana, Vishal Gunni, ACP Hanumantha Rao, CI Satyanarayana, and Advocate Venkateshwarlu, sought anticipatory bail amid allegations related to the case.

Following the hearing of arguments from both sides, the High Court has provided relief to these officers while imposing certain conditions. This judicial decision comes in the wake of claims made by actress Jatwani, who alleged harassment during the tenure of the previous government, prompting her to seek action from the current coalition government.

The government's response led to the registration of a case and subsequent actions against multiple police officers, including IPS officials, who were alleged to be involved in the matter. The High Court's ruling marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing legal proceedings surrounding this high-profile case.