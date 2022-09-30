AP High Court hears petition seeking ban on Big Boss reality show

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday heard the petition filed to ban Big Boss reality show. On this occasion, petitioner's lawyer Siva Prasad Reddy argued that there is a lot of obscenity in Bigg Boss and alleged that TV shows are not following Indian Broadcasting Foundation (IBF) guidelines. The counsel for the Centre sought time to respond to this.



AP High Court reacts strongly on obscenity in Bigg Boss. The High Court has questioned what kind of films were produced in the 1970s and what type of films are being produced now. It said that they will decide on the notices to the defendants in the next installment and adjourned the hearing to October 11.



It is known that many people are already demanding to ban Big Boss. MLA Rajasingh and CPI Narayana also fired on Bigg Boss. Bigg Boss is not a reality show but it is being criticized as a poor puppet show. He questioned whether it is possible to watch this show with family members.