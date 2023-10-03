AP High Court Justice visits Annavaram temple

Kakinada:AP High Court Judge Justice V Gopala Krishna Rao visited Lord Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swamy temple atop Ratnagiri in Annavaram of Kakinada district on Monday.



Devasthanam Executive Officer Azad and others welcomed him with temple honours. Justice Gopalakrishna Rao performed the Vratam of Satyadeva and later had the Lord’s darshan.

Veda Pundits of the Devasthanam blessed him and handed him over Swami’s picture and relic. Prasadams were provided by the temple authorities. Later, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, the Justice participated in a programme held outside the temple complex and paid tributes to their portraits by garlanding them.