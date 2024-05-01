Live
AP High Court Receives Report from Election Commission on Glass Symbol Allotment Issue
The Election Commission (EC) has submitted a report to the High Court regarding the issue of allotment of the Glass Tumbler symbol. The EC has stated that the symbol will not be allotted to any other party in the MP seats contested by the Janasena Party and in the assembly segments under its jurisdiction.
This decision is expected to alleviate the difficulties faced by the Janasena Party. The High Court has taken note of the details provided by the Election Commission during the investigation.
The Janasena Party had approached the High Court requesting that independents should not be allotted the Glass Tumbler symbol in areas where their party is not contesting. The High Court conducted an inquiry into the matter on Tuesday.
Avinash Desai, Senior Advocate for the Central Election Commission, informed the High Court that a decision on the issue would be made within 24 hours. As promised, the EC has submitted a report today addressing the concern raised by the Janasena Party.