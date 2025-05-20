Live
AP ICET 2025 Results Announced
The results of the AP ICET 2025 entrance examination, essential for admission into MBA and MCA courses across the state, have been officially released. Professor GP Rajasekhar, Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University, unveiled the results on Tuesday at the Academic Senate Hall located in Visakhapatnam. The ICET exam took place statewide on 7th May, with the answer key having been made available recently.
Candidates wishing to access their AP ICET 2025 results should follow these steps:
1. Visit the official AP ICET 2025 website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
2. Click on the ‘Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (APICET) Results’ link on the home page.
3. Enter your APICET registration ID and hall ticket number, then provide your login credentials and confirm.
4. The AP ICET exam result will display on the screen as a rank card.
5. Finally, download your AP ICET rank card for future reference.